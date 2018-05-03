Community gathers for National Day of Prayer

MANISTEE — Many community leaders, men, women and students from across Manistee County gathered on Thursday for the annual National Day of Prayer. For many Americans, prayer is this essential act of worship on a daily basis.

Although the local event is typically held on the steps of Manistee City Hall, rain clouds detoured participants to the Love INC. offices of Manistee.

The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer was “Pray for America – Unity”, taken from Ephesians 4:3, which challenges believers to mobilize unified public prayer for America.

“Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”