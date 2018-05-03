Elks Excellence in Education honors area’s top students

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation and the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250 teamed up to honor the area’s outstanding junior and senior class members this week in the annual Community Excellence in Education program.

Manistee County Community Foundation president/chief executive officer Laura Heintzelman welcomed everyone to the event Wednesday evening.

Hannah Rodriguez, program coordinator for the Manistee County Community Foundation-Launch Manistee Commitment Scholarship program, was guest speaker for the event. During her speech she encouraged the students to explore the world, but not to forget their roots and the people who helped them achieve their goals and dreams.

“You are all here tonight because you are excellent, you have demonstrated good citizenship, served your community and have been kind and supportive of your peers,” said Rodriguez. “Your excellence is in large part because of you, but I encourage you to look at your mentors, families, school supporters and all of these community members who are here tonight and recognize that your excellence is because of them also.”

Rodriguez said she hopes they all can go out into the world and explore who they are and find their strengths and dreams, but they never forget their hometown.

“This community is and always will be part of what made you excellent,” she said.

Heintzelman said that since 1987 the foundation has has been honoring the top area high school juniors with the Excellence in Education awards.

“They represent the top 5 percent of their junior class. In addition to having a high grade point average, they were nominated by their school principals because they are outstanding representatives of their community as well as their school district.”

Heintzelman introduced the high school juniors who were honored. Manistee County Community Foundation Board members Beth McCarthy and David Mix assisted, presenting plaques to those who were honored.

Each student selected and wrote about a mentor who has influenced their life in a positive manner. Mentors were presented a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Students from Bear Lake honored were:

• Abigail Cross (mentor, Jenna Cross); and

• Faith Kidd (mentor, Amanda Harthun).

From Brethren High School those students honored were:

• Charlee Schaefer (mentor, John Schaefer);

• Hunter Wojciechowski (mentor Andy Amstutz); and

• Kylah Fischer (mentor, Jody Powell).

Manistee High School students selected for Excellence in Education Awards were:

• Trevor Johns (mentor Amanda Johns);

• Grace Bottrell (mentor, Ingrid Bond);

• Haley Johnson (mentor, Corey Van Fleet);

• Heather Antal (mentor Linda Kruse);

• Erin Dorn (mentor, Michelle LaPrad); and

• Katherine Huber (mentor, Andy Huber).

From CASMAN Academy, Celia Star Chief (mentor Elizabeth Lakin) was honored.

Manistee Catholic Central students to receive the honor were:

• Sean Dougherty (mentor, Mathew LaMore); and

• Preston Picardat (mentor, Ed Kolanowski).

From Onekama High School, Hope Showalter (mentor, Shanna Thorn) was honored.

Gini Pelton, Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250 Scholarship chair who works with committee members Loftis, Alan Bronson and Charles Francis, then introduced the scholarship students.

Students who were local lodge winners were Manistee High School’s Jeremiah Wood, Maggie Blevins, Jacob Gustad, Campbell Kolk, Brethren High School’s Whitney Dean and Bear Lake’s Yuki Babinec.

Out of that group Kolk, Gustad Babinec and Blevins moved also won at the district level to become state finalists.

“They all won $1,000 scholarships for moving on to state,” said Pelton. “This is the first time that I can remember where we had four students who made it to state.”

Each month throughout the school year, the Elks would honor two students from various schools. Students were selected based on character, school and community service, leadership and scholastic achievement.

Students honored were:

• Kaylan Kolanowski (Manistee High School);

• Campbell Kolk (Manistee High School);

• Keegan Thomas (Manistee High School);

• Whitney Dean (Brethren High School);

• Sara Schaefer (Manistee High School);

• Taylor Cordes (Brethren High School);

• Yuki Babinec (Bear Lake High School);

• Emily Golembiewski (Manistee Catholic Central);

• Samantha Wilkosz (Manistee Catholic Central);

• Austin VanAelst (Manistee Catholic Central);

• Elizabeth Nelson (Manistee Catholic Central);

• Heidi Feliczak (Manistee High School);

• Maggie Blevins (Manistee High School);

• Jeremiah Torrey (Onekama High School);

• Jacob Gustad (Manistee High School); and

• Madison Miller (Manistee High School).

Maggie Blevins was selected as the Student for the Elks Student of the Year.

Manistee Mayor James Smith read a special proclamation during the program that proclaimed April 29-May 5 as Youth Week and Excellence in Education Week