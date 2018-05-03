Hunters fear future of Michigan deer

By Brooke Kansier

The Record-Eagle

CADILLAC (TNS) — Gene Bassi fears an end to his deer hunting days could come sooner than he’d like.

The lifelong hunter’s brow furrows as he watches, from map to map, the scarlet dots marking cases of chronic wasting disease multiply.

Bassi and every other hunter in Cadillac’s Wexford Center last month for a Department of Natural Resources public engagement meeting knew what they were looking at — what could be Michigan’s future — in the maps of CWD’s spread in other states.

That meeting, and others throughout the state, will culminate with a DNR Natural Resources Commission work session May 9 in Traverse City to review hunter feedback.

Bassi wanted to voice his concerns about the disease’s spread, possibly to his Kalkaska County hunting grounds.

“It sounds like if it gets a good, strong foothold, it could be devastating,” said Bassi. “It could mean a drastic reduction (in our deer population).”

Michigan has seen a rapid increase in CWD cases after identifying its first CWD-positive wild deer in 2015. Since that Ingham County deer, 57 cases have been confirmed statewide.

That number will almost certainly increase, said DNR wildlife biologist Peter Kailing, as testing results from this past hunting season come in.

Michigan’s cases have been restricted to the mid-Lower Peninsula so far, in counties like Ingham, Kent and Montcalm. Spreading trends in other states however, like Wisconsin, have seen pockets of CWD pop up outside hotspot areas as those areas worsen.

“To find one positive deer in the herd takes a lot of testing. These are animals that roam,” Kailing said. “We’re still looking to see if deer are prevalent elsewhere in Michigan. That’s a possibility, but we haven’t identified cases anywhere else.”

Another concern is the possibility of a second point of occurrence — in April 2018, Wisconsin discovered Oneida County’s first CWD-positive wild deer, one of the closest yet to the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. A wild case was also found in Wisconsin’s Lincoln County in November 2017, little more than 80 miles from the UP.

Kailing and other DNR officials are aiming to better tackle the problem — and they’re hoping for the public’s help.

Cadillac’s public engagement meeting was the second of nearly a dozen throughout the state this spring. May’s NRC work session is the next step, and decisions on future CWD management strategies are set to follow in June or July.

Michigan has been monitoring CWD since Wisconsin discovered its first case in 2002, according to the DNR, but new plans will likely be the most aggressive yet in the disease’s management.

A high profile CWD case was recently resolved in Mecosta County, in which a ranch owner was fined and sentenced to 60 days in jail after authorities say he provided false information about a pair of deer heads submitted for testing.

According to a DNR release, Lester Jay Gemmen insisted that the two heads, both found positive for CWD, were not from his facility. Even after depopulating and testing the rest of Gemmen’s herd — which was found to contain no other CWD-infected deer — DNR and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development officials have been unable to pinpoint where the positive pair actually came from.

Captive deer facilities are managed by MDARD, while wild deer fall to the DNR. Kailing said the two departments will likely work closely in this regard as CWD management ramps up.

Reviewing what’s worked — and what hasn’t — in other states is another piece of the puzzle.

Western states like Colorado and Wyoming have been dealing with CWD in mule and white-tailed deer populations for decades.

Wyoming’s rates, which have steadily worsened, are some of the highest in the world, according to the Michigan DNR.

A recent study of southeastern Wyoming mule deer drew attention for its estimation that, based on field data gathered from 2010 to 2014, herds in the region could be declining at more than 20 percent annually, with CWD being a major contributor.

“It is an alarming number,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Department state wildlife veterinarian Mary Wood.

She added, however, that department officials don’t believe the rate is applicable to the rest of the state.

“That decline is hard to measure,” Wood said. “What I can say is we’ve seen that population declining and, certainly, chronic wasting disease is a factor. We’re seeing an impact.”

In the Midwest, management has had a much different look.

Aggressive early management in Illinois has proved successful in containing CWD, though state efforts have been unable to eliminate the disease.

Wisconsin, which Kailing said began with a similar aggressive approach, has seen cases jump in recent years after scaling back that management. Cases have multiplied in the southwest region of the state and have recently edged closer to the Upper Peninsula border, where deer and sensitive elk and moose populations could be at risk.

For Michigan hunters, it’s a bit too close.

“It’s kind of scary the way it’s spreading,” said Dennis Chester, a Wexford County landowner and longtime hunter who attended the Cadillac DNR public engagement meeting. “By the time your kids are hunting, there may not be any deer left.”

The DNR’s goal is to take a similar approach to Illinois, though Kailing said it’s hard to say what the disease will look like down the line.

“Will it spread, is it here endemically?” he said. “We’re not sure. Our biggest concern is ‘Can we contain it, can we prevent it from spreading rapidly — and what options are available?'”

The DNR is welcoming input on CWD and other deer management-related topics online at www.mi.gov/cwd

For now, Chester, Bassi and other hunters can do little more than watch carefully.

“For now, I guess we just have to wait and see what we’re supposed to do,” Chester said.

Learn more

The Department of Natural Resources seeks “broad, thoughtful” feedback to help shape future actions on chronic wasting disease, an agency statement read. Feedback is due May 4, and can be submitted online at michigan.gov/cwd or by calling Chad Stewart at (517) 284-4745.

A Natural Resources Commission work session on chronic wasting disease meets May 9 at 9 a.m. at Kirkbride Hall at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons before a regular meeting May 10 at 10 a.m. in the same place. Contact: Cheryl Nelson, (517) 284-6237.