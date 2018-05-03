PREP ROUNDUP: Chippewa softball swept by TC West, now 3-10

TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee softball continued its rough patch, losing both ends of a non-conference doubleheader at Traverse City West on Thursday.

The Chippewas fell by scores of 9-5 and 7-5.

Emma Witkowski picked up the loss in the circle for Manistee (3-10), who did her no favors by committing eight fielding errors in the game. Witkowski struck out four in seven innings of work.

Erin Dorn and Madison Miller each went 2-for-4, Witkowski and Sara Schaefer each went 2-for-3 and Erin Vander Weele had a hit in three trips.

Sara Thompson started in the circle in the nightcap, in which the Chippewas cleaned up their fielding somewhat, only committing four errors. Thompson went five innings and Witkowski finished up in the sixth. The two pitchers combined for four strikeouts and stranded five runners.

Vander Weele had three hits, Thompson went 2-for-3, Dorn again went 2-for-4 in the second game.

Manistee tennis shut out at Grant

GRANT — After a string of successful outings, Manistee’s girls tennis team ran into a buzzsaw at Grant, falling in a non-conference dual match 0-8 on Thursday.

Player absences required the Chippewas to forfeit two flights, fourth singles and fourth doubles.

Manistee’s best chance of winning a match came in the top doubles flight, where Alice Fink-Jensen and Lauren Mikolajczak split the first two sets, and lost the match in an agonizing third-set tiebreaker, falling by a score of 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 (6-10).

All three contested singles flights, Katie Huber, Maddy Tabaczka and Haley Harland lost their matches without winning a game.

The second doubles team of Trinity Herbert and Kellie Raczkowski fell 3-6, 4-6 and Breanna Alexander and Camilla Rannisi lost 0-6, 1-6 in third doubles.

“The girls came away from tonight a bit deflated but the scores don’t clearly reflect just how well they played,” Manistee head coach Vicky Sheffield said. “They gave it all they had and left nothing on the court. This was by far the best team we have faced and they (Grant) challenged us in every aspect.

“All in all they hung in there and had some great rallies.”