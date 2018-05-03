Sandhill cranes topic of next Audubon Society meeting program

MANISTEE — Have you noticed the sandhill cranes in the farm fields? It can be a moving sight to watch the cranes forage for food and raise

their families.

To some farm families the birds are seen as a nuisance, a bird to be removed from their fields. Join the Manistee Audubon Society at its May 9 program to learn about this dilemma. Julie Baker will be the presenter.

Baker is the director for the Michigan Songbird Protection Coalition. Michigan’s mourning doves and sandhill cranes are once again under threat. Learn about how to help keep traditional non-game protections of native wild birds in place.

The meeting will be program will take place at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Oak Grove Center, located at 309 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Barry Barto at (231) 889-4892 or Gloria Savory at (231) 723-2625.