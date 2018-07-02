Forest Festival events drawing large crowds

MANISTEE — Thousands of people poured into Manistee over the weekend to enjoy the Manistee National Forest Festival events, and the good news is the best is yet to come.

On Monday afternoon the Beach Buddies Kids Day was in full swing at Lighthouse Park, and it drew hundreds of children and parents to enjoy a day filled with fun activities. The event included a parade, face painting, games, and the opportunity to mingle with a host of mascots including Smokey Bear who came in for the event with the United States Forest Service.

Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Forest Festival committee chair Sherri Wehrmeister said they had some outstanding weather on Monday that made for an even better turnout at the Beach Buddies Kids Day. Gone was the high temperatures and high humidity.

“There were a lot of people out to the events over the weekend, but the weather added a few wrinkles here and there, but there are tons of people in town and lots of things to see and do, so we are really happy with it,” said Wehrmeister. “People were clamoring to get in here for the start of Kids Day and we got a couple new things here today with the bounce house, and the (Armory) youth project is here as well and it is totally free.”

Wehrmeister said they were hoping for a change in the high humidity, and Mother Nature cooperated with that request on Monday.

“This is just perfect for Kids Day,” she said.

One of the other big highlights of Kids Day was the naming of the Manistee National Forest Festival prince and princess competition, which was voted on through Facebook.

“We will crown them today and they will lead the Kids Parade and then be in the Forest Festival Parade on Wednesday,” said Wehrmeister. “Our prince this year is Hunter Wojciechowski and the princess is Trinity Hunfond.”

Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president Stacie Bytwork said they are very happy with the way the festival has been going to this point.

“There were lots of events and it was jammed at all of them,” said Bytwork. “The weather was super hot, but the beach area was just packed and even the Summer Sound Waves Concert had a really really good turnout.”

Bytwork said the feedback from the community and visitors has been very positive.

“Everyone we have talked to has been super happy with the things that have been going on and the art fair was jam packed as well,” said Bytwork. “There were lots of people in town having a good time, and that is what it is all about.”

The decision to move things to the weekend gave many people visiting the area the opportunity to enjoy quite a few of the events.

“It is always tricky when the Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week,” said Bytwork. “We do what we can and thank all our volunteers and everyone who has helped with this festival.”

Today the fun continues and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the Friends of the Library Book Sale will be taking place at the Manistee Library main branch. Another event takes place right across the street from 11 a.m. until noon at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is the Tasha Stielstra and Natures Kennel Sled and Dog Racing Adventures.

Another big event still to go in the festival is the Fireworks over Lake Michigan that will take place at 10:30 p.m. tonight. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and Little River Casino Resort are presenting the fireworks with a $20,000 donation that will give three times the previous show. What also will be different is people can tune to 101.5 FM on their radio and there will be patriotic music set to the fireworks.

Bytwork said the Independence Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on Division Street. It will follow a 9:45 a.m. flag raising ceremony at the corner of Division and River streets by the local veterans groups.

“There also will be the Duck Race at 1:30 p.m. and the Pet Pageant will take place at 3 p.m. (at the Entertainment area at First Street Beach),” said Bytwork.

The chamber president said the fun doesn’t stop on Wednesday and people who are here all week should check out the Onekama Block Party that will take place (5-9 p.m.) which is a night family fun and activities.

On Saturday the Jaycees Beach Bash will take place at First Street Beach featuring the band Clear Heels and a traditional Polynesian Dance and Fire Show from Aloha Chicago. There is an admission charge for the event that runs from 7-11 p.m.

“There is pretty much something to do every day for the rest of the week,” said Bytwork.