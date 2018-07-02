Looking Back for July 3

20 YEARS AGO

Festival fun kicks off

Superb weather, a great variety of events, and an excellent turnout all contributed to a successful first day of the Manistee National Forest Festival yesterday according to festival officials. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s also provided excellent weather to draw people to the beach area.

40 YEARS AGO

Millions released for various Veteran needs

Michigan’s Ninth District Congressman, Guy Vander Jagt has received a report from the Veterans Administration’s Office of Veterans Affairs describing an estimated total distribution of $21.4 million for FY 1977 by the VA in compensation and pension, readjustment and vocational rehabilitation, and insurance and indemnities to veterans living in the district.

60 YEARS AGO

Urges growers to bring best berries

All farmers, large and small, are invited to bring one or two crates (two 8s or one 16) to the Northwest Michigan Strawberry Festival to be held at Copemish July 4th and 5th. There are two large trophies to be given and the berries will be judged by three people. After judging there will be an auction of the crates of berries with the proceeds to go to the promotion of strawberries for Northwest Michigan.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum