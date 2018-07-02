Summer heat does not stop runners in Firecracker 5K

MANISTEE — The term “hot as a firecracker” took on a whole new meaning Saturday, when hundreds of runners from all over Michigan and five other states braved potentially dangerous temperatures to participate in the Firecracker 5K race and 1K fun run.

With temperatures in the 90’s and high humidity making for a difficult run, 158 competitors completed the 3.1-mile race, led by 20-year-old Brayden Law.

Law, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., won the race with a time of 16:37.6.

Andrea Fredrickson of Chicago won the women’s race, posting a time of 22:28.0.

Local runners won both the men’s and women’s masters (over-40) titles. Julie Modjeski of Manistee is the women’s Masters champion with a time of 24:17.4 and Onekama’s Eric Quinn took the men’s masters crown with a time of 17:26.6, which was second-best overall.

Other age-group winners include:

Female 10-under: Evelyn Koller, 32:27.4

Male 10-under: Ryder Householder, 24:52.0

Female 11-13: Amelia Kashian, 22:56.6

Male 11-13: Luke Smith, 21:55.8

Female 14-16: Allie Thomas, 25:10.3

Male 14-16: Declan McCam, 21:09.8

Female 17-19: Madelynn Windberg, 31:24.6

Male 17-19: John Siegert, 18:15.5

Female 20-24: Jill Twist, 29:04.3

Female 25-29: Sheena Northrup, 23:17.7

Male 25-29: Brendon Presnell, 21:44.6

Female 30-34: Lyndsay Ean, 27:41.8

Male 30-34: Daniel MacGlashing, 25:52.9

Female 35-39: Alisha Christensen, 22:37.9

Male 35-39: Rex Hafer, 19:56.7

Female 40-44: Heather Vander Haag, 32:32.4

Male 40-44: John Lipa, 18:26.6

Female 45-49: Heidi Kelley, 24:23.8

Male 45-49: Scott Smith, 22:11.1

Female 50-54: Tammy Bowers, 30:55.7

Male 50-54: Richard Furness, 25:15.2

Female 55-59: Kim Callihan, 25:41.6

Female 60-64: Julie Raymond, 28:50.0

Male 60-64: Geoff Paine, 23:18.4

Female 65-69: Etta Nevel, 33:20.1

Male 65-69: Bob Sievert, 35:49.1

Female 70-74: Kathy Calabretta, 28:59.6

Male 70-74: Paul Gunderson, 26:48.8