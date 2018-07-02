The Third Forest Festival

The third installment of any franchise is often looked upon with extra weary eyes than a “Part 2” oftentimes is. With making something the “next” annual event, the pressure is usually on to make said event (or in this case…a festival) more entertaining and more exciting than ever before.

In 1938, the organizers of the Manistee National Forest Festival hoped that by adding a few events, while keeping some of the same activities from previous years, would help alleviate the staleness of an annual festival. In large part, they succeeded.

After it was announced that a new summer festival would take the place of the annual summer Homecoming celebration, it was decided by organizers to center this new hullabaloo around the establishment of the Manistee National Forest and in turn, honor and celebrate the lumbering era that played such a vital role in the area’s history.

With the new summer celebration, called the Manistee National Forest Festival, numerous committees were established in order to pull off four days of activities that ded: the dedication of Chittenden Nursery, an Indian Tepee Village displayed near the Manistee River Channel, naval training ships on display in the channel, the coronation baseball games, a State Police Exhibit at Rotary Hall, local historical displays, Forest Fire demonstrations, an Ottawa ceremonial dance, a Grand Parade with 75 floats, banquets, bands, log rolling contests, etc…

Needless to say, the first Forest Festival was a rousing successes with a reported 50,000 in attendance. A few weeks after the festival ended, community leaders and representatives from local organizations began to plan for the next year’s festival which repeated many of the same things from the first year but also added a “big ticket” item in the form of the Yachtsman’s Day and River Night. Altogether an estimated 35,000 people attended the second Forest Festival.

Once again, as the months on the calendar were torn off, the Forest Festival committees were planning events and activities for the third festival and as such by mid-June of 1938, a schedule of events was fully in place for another summer celebration. An article published on June 15, 1938 offers a behind the scenes description for that year’s festival. Portions of the original article follow:

“All plans for the third annual Manistee National Forest Festival to be held here July 1-4 were in their final stages today after the executive committee and committeemen of the Festival Association had met to give approval for this year’s schedule of events.

“Each committee chairman made his report, agreed on his time schedule as listed in the program, and said that his work was progressing satisfactorily. Experience gained in the two previous celebrations probably accounts for the smoothness and dispatch with which preparations are being carried out. The workers will be active from now until July 1 with their windup arrangements but except for the construction of band stands and floats and the like, the Festival could be started tomorrow if need be.

“Enthusiasm has marked recent meetings of the Festival officials, who feel that each year they are able to make the civic affair more attractive and entertaining for Manistee County residents and the thousands of visitors who will be here for the event. Popular features of past year have been retained and improved for 1938, while major changes have been made in the program and new events added.”

While a few smaller events were added to that year’s lineup, the one big event that was planned for that third festival was Mardi Gras night which was described as such in the same June 15 article:

“One of the most interesting new features will be the Mardi Gras parade and fun fest which will be staged Saturday night as the climax of Lumberjack Day. Hundreds of persons in comical and grotesque costumes are expected to parade down River Street, starting at 10 p.m. amid a shower of confetti and serpentine streamers and with a discordant accompaniment provided by the blare from thousand of noisemakers. All persons will be masked those taking part in the parade and spectator as well. Masks confetti streamers and noisemakers will be furnished by the Festival Committee free of charge, as long as they last.

“Then after the parade, hilarity will continue with German bands, clown bands, Swedish bands, Lumberjack bands and just plain bands playing on the street corners. Meanwhile many will dance at various Lumbermen’s parties that are dance and halls organizations. The setting and the array of costumes may not be the same as in the past on Saturday nights in town during the lumber days after pay checks were given out, but the spirit of fun will be the same.”

Other than the main parade through town on the Fourth of July other events of the third annual Forest Festival (most of them “oldies but goodies” from the previous two festivals) included:

An Indian Village near First Street Beach; Authentic lumberjack activities; Festival Museum in Rotary Hall; Softball Game at Sands Park; Amateur Vaudeville; A display of eight ships of the Great Lakes naval training fleet; Air show over city; National Forest tours; Tree planting ceremony and rededication of the Manistee National Forest; Sailing race on Portage Lake; Bands; Free barbeque at Cooley Bridge; Vesper services at Orchard Beach State Park; and a Kiddies Parade

On July 1, 1938 the Manistee News Advocate mentioned the increase in population around the city by noting, “…additional guests thronged into the city, with former residents, tourists and resorters arriving hourly. The big influx probably will come tonight, as many in nearby cities start their weekend vacations.”

Fun and frolic continued for the next several days until that old letdown, July 5, put an end to the festivities and along with it, the third Forest Festival became yet another chapter in the city’s history book. Overall, the festival was deemed a success especially with the addition of Mardi Gras night and an article published in the Manistee News Advocate on July 5, 1938 provides a good description of Manistee of what the city was like during the festival:

“Manistee returned to normal today after staging the greatest four-day celebration in its history. The third annual National Forest Festival which attracted a crowd Monday which was conservatively estimated at more than 35,000 was brought to its conclusion with a fireworks display last night and today was acclaimed as “bigger and better” than anything that has ever been put on here in the past.

“Crowds lined every block along the line of much of the main float parade Monday afternoon, the climax to four days of festivities. The visitors praised the parade, and townspeople said it was the best in the history of the Festival.

“Forest Festival officials today looked back upon the Mardi Gras parade and funfest held Saturday night and talked of drafting plans now to make this event even more of a feature attraction in next year’s celebration.

“A crowd second only to that which watched the main float parade jammed River Street for the costume event. The American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, with their fearless leader, Swede Christiansen and black clad drum major, Harold Edens, won first prize in the small band division. The Legionnaires were clad in grass skirts.

“The record of the Forest Festival for enjoying perfect weather was again held on the opening day Friday were dispelled by sunshine that brought ideal conditions by Monday, the parade day. Temperatures were not too high for comfort.”

Of course when all was said and done, it was made known that planning for the 1939 Forest Festival would soon begin. Once again, the July 5, 1938 issue of the Manistee News Advocate:

“As the result of the success of the event, Festival Association officials looked forward to next year with enthusiasm, planning new program features and ready to utilize the experiences gained in the 1938 event to stage even a greater show.”