Firefighters contain fire to garage in Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — Firefighters from three area departments responded to a structure fire on Monday night in Bear Lake.

The Bear Lake Fire Department responded around 9:40 p.m. to a call from Manistee County Central Dispatch for a fire at an attached garage on Lakeside Avenue, according to Bear Lake fire chief Sean Adams.

“We were able to contain the fire to the garage and the attached breezeway. The house did sustain some smoke damage, but no structural damage,” he said.

A witness said they saw some dark smoke then a fireball of flame; then three or four explosions were heard, “like dud fireworks.”

There were no injuries, and no one was home at the time of the fire, said Adams. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Adams said about 9,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire. Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It was about three hours, that wasn’t bad for a fully engulfed structure fire,” he said.

Onekama and Arcadia fire departments assisted at the scene, as well as the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office on traffic control.