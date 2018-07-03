Looking Back for July 5

40 YEARS AGO

Moving of house will affect electricity

On July 13 there will be two interruptions to electric service in the Bear Lake area. Consumers Power officials report. The first interruption from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. will involve approximately 100 customers being fed from the Arcadia Substation. The second from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. will involve approximately 25 different customers in the same general area. The electric service interruptions are in connection with a house moving project taking place some 4.5 miles northwest of Bear Lake.

60 YEARS AGO

Track trophies on display

Norman-Dickson High School has on display at the Sports Center in Manistee, the track trophies won in recent years by their star trackmen, and also pictures of their trackmen and their coach. The interesting display may be seen at 420 River St.

New Greyhound schedule

The Greyhound buses in Bear Lake went on their summer schedule effective June 26. Buses leave for Chicago at 1:02 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Buses leave for Sault Ste. Marie at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

80 YEARS AGO

Sheriff gives June report

According to Sheriff Michael Martin’s report for the month of June, 490 meals were served to the 65 prisoners, 64 of which are men, housed in the jail during the month. 21 complaints were received and investigated by the department, seven arrests made, three auto wrecks investigated, 17 papers served, seven deaths, investigated and four investigated for insanity.

Many attend beach program

Between 3,500 and 4,000 persons flocked to Fifth Avenue Beach playground last evening to hear the final Forest Festival concert by the Manistee Iron Works Band and to view the fireworks display off the First Street breakwater.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum