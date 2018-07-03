Music at the Lighthouses set for July 11, 12

LUDINGTON — Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) welcomes Skoonie & Kly for two local performances at the lighthouses.

Skoonie and Kly feature two veteran folk guitarists with a unique blend of soft rock, blues, folk and hauntingly beautiful ballads that will touch the heart.

The group is led by guitarist Jim Novak, and joined by fellow band mate Paul Cerny. Originally from the Chicago area, Novak first got into music playing in the Second City’s Club and coffee house scene. With his childhood friend Cerny they started a singing group called the Newport’s. Their popularity led to a series of college concerts and a regular job as the opening act for the Stars of the WGN Barn Dance.

Novak is a Vietnam veteran. When he returned from service, he and Cerny reunited for several years sharing their music on the coffee house circuit on Chicago’s Northside. In 2008 Novak released his first “Be Still” to great reviews as did his second release in 2011, “Meetin’ Tonight.

Cerny now resides in Georgia and Novak in Grand Haven.

They reunite again this time to play two unquie lighthouse events. They will be at SPLKA’s Night at the Lghts concert at 7 p.m. on July 11 at Little Sable Point in Silver Lake, and they will be playing for SPLKA’s afternoon bus event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on July 12 at the Big Sable Point lighthouse.

The bus event provides transportation from inside the Ludington State Park to the Big Sable Lighthouse. Transportation will cost $5for adults and $2 for children and will operate from noon to 5 p.m. on July 12.

There is no charge for the concerts.