Shoreline Protection Workshop slated in Onekama

ONEKAMA — Owning shoreline property can sometimes be difficult, and one may not know what to do (or not do) to be environmentally responsible to protect the shoreline.

However, there is help at hand. The Portage Lake Garden Club, along with the Manistee Conservation District, Plant It Wild and Portage Lake Watershed Forever, will hold a community-wide workshop from 1-3 p.m. on July 26 at the Farr Center in Onekama, focusing on how lakefront property owners can manager their shorelines.

Julie Kirkwood, an environmental quality analyst for Nonpoint Source Pollution with the Michigan Department of Environment Quality and chair of the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership, will talk specifically about shoreline erosion and ways to prevent it.

In the workshop, Kirkwood will discuss proactive, beneficial options for restoring shorelines and reducing erosion, as well as methods for slowing erosion in the future. She will also explain the Michigan Shoreland Stewards Program, which provides recognition for lakefront property owners who are protecting lakes through best management practices on their property. Kirkwood will discuss the levels of recognition landowners can qualify for and what is involved in registering.

In addition to the free workshop, Plant It Wild will provide materials to share and Misty Ridge Green House from Mesick will have native plats for sale.

For more information about the workshop, contact Lynise Hensel at (231) 880-7020.