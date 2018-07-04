Council approves several contracts for city services

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council had a brief meeting on Tuesday, featuring the approval of various contracts for services to the city.

During the meeting, council unanimously approved a five year agreement with Top Line Electric, LLC to serve as the city’s automation controls contractor of record and electric contractor of record.

The city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) on June 4. Two applicants were received for each service. It was recommended that Top Line Electric, LLC be approved.

Council also approved a five year agreement with Custom Sheet Metal and Heating, Inc. to serve as the city’s HVAC contractor of record. They have been with the city since 2008.

Also, council approved a five year contract with Personal Plumbing to serve as the plumbing contractor of record. Two applicants were received, in response to the city’s RFP. They have been with the city since 2010.

Mayor pro-tem Roger Zielinski asked Jeff Mikula, Department of Public Works director, about the contract terms, which were increased from the usual three years to five. Mikula said it was a strategic move.

“Once they get to know these systems they are able to work on them cost effectively, and by guaranteeing a five year contract we are able to reduce the overall prices because they know they are guaranteed for that period of time,” Mikula said.

Council also voted unanimously to reduce the size of the Manistee Brownfield Redevelopment Authority from seven members to five. Currently, it has a seven member board requirement.

The Brownfield Authority has five members and two vacancies. The board has not been able to meet a quorum. The Brownfield Authority Board passed a motion at its June meeting requesting council to reduce the size.

A budget amendment for the 2017-18 fiscal year-end on June 30 was approved. The following adjustments are included in the budget amendment:

• General Fund – finance/treasurer: An increase of $7,500 is required; restructuring resulted in a new hire at a higher wage;

• General Fund – police; overtime was more than anticipated. An adjustment is required for an increase of $8,000. For vehicle gas, an increase of $2,500 is also required;

• Local Street Fund – preservation street projects: An increase of $138,000 is required, as local street work was added;

• Municipal Street Fund – trees: An increase of $4,000 is required for the costs of tree planting higher than anticipated;

• Refuse Fund – contract fees: An increase of $12,000 is required. This covers the cost of recycling container pulls at the center;

• Capital Improvement Fund – city council video system: An increase of $200 is required, as costs were higher than expected.

Council also voted to approve the annual Manistee County Homeward Bound Animal Shelter Strut Your Mutt fundraising event held Sept. 16 on the Riverwalk. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. All participants must register, and a special bandanna is required to walk.

“This is our second largest fundraiser,” said Colleen Kenny, who spoke to council about the event. “I am happy to say over the last six years, they have been very good (dog owners) at the event… we are appreciative of that, and they are appreciative to be able to use the Riverwalk (once a year) to walk their dogs.”

Shawn Middleton reported on the activities of the Spicer Group on Tuesday, as well. A work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 10, regarding the DC pension plan, River Street refuse and MEDC Redevelopment services, and other business.