Jean Burley named grand marshal of Bear Lake Days

BEAR LAKE — For as long as most people can remember the residents of Bear Lake have carried a “small community, big family” type of approach to life.

It is an area where those who live there not only know most of their community members and families, but they call them by their first name when they run into them around town. It is a true sense of community pride and what makes Bear Lake special.

Community pride is one of the reasons the Bear Lake Promoters selected 99-year-old Jean Burley to be the grand marshal of the 2018 Bear Lake Days celebration from July 13-15. Burley has called Bear Lake home for the last 68 plus years and has been an active member of the community.

“I consider it an honor to be the 2018 grand marshal for the Bear Lake Days Parade,” said Burley. “It has been quite ‘a ride’ of 68 plus years in Bear Lake.”

Committee members felt that Burley was a good choice because for many years she has been part of that community spirit in Bear Lake.

“I have been past president of the Bear Lake Women’s Club; Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star ; a member of the Pleasanton Township voting board; a Girl Scout leader for 10 years and director of Camp Little Deer for three years,” said Burley.

Burley has also been a benefactor to the Keddie-Norconk Memorial Library, the Bear Lake Schools Young American Program; a life member of the Bear Lake Area Historical Society, past member of the County Highland Golf Association; watershed alliance; property owners association; Lions Club Fire and Rescue Squad and the Methodist and Baptist churches.

“(My husband) Wayne and I were true modern day pioneers of Bear Lake,” said Burley. “We drove our car with a house trailer in 1950 to Bear Lake, while Wayne cleared our ‘homestead’ in 1951. As modern day pioneers we both felt like we came home when we moved here.”

The Burley’s had three children Roger, Joan and Jean and their roots were firmly set in Bear Lake.

“Wayne said it was the air that made this feel like home and I said it was the water, but they both empowered us,” said Burley.

Burley said that Wayne designed and engineered two buildings well known in the area — Sawyer Fruit and Vegetable, and Northern Cold Storage for the harvest of fruits and vegetables for the local farmers and growers.

Jean even decided at 60 years old that she wanted to go back to college and went to West Shore Community College where she earned an Associate of Arts and Sciences.

“My family encouraged me in my pursuit of my degree, and I was the oldest one in blue jeans on campus,” she said with a laugh.

The Bear Lake Days festivities will begin this year at 8 a.m. on July 13 with a two-day Kid’s Fishing Contest that originates at Hopkins Park. Prizes will be issued at 6 p.m. on July 14 at Hopkins Park.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday a Pickle Ball Tournament will be held at the Bear Lake School. Other events that day are a Farmers Market near Rip-it Ridge on U.S. 31 south of town. The Trigenta Club will also be holding a silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lions Den.

Golfers will be teeing it up for a two-person scramble at the Bear Lake Golf Course at 4 p.m. and a Horse Pull will take place at Correct Compression on U.S. 31 South between 5-8 p.m.

Those looking for something good to eat should check out the annual pig roast from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bear Lake United Methodist Church with the proceeds to benefit Bear Lake Community Services Food Pantry. Right after the pig roast people can watch a boat parade that originates at Hopkins Park.

Saturday is the big day for Bear Lake Days as the Lions Club hosts their first of two consecutive days of pancake breakfasts at their den on Lake Street from 8 to 10 a.m.

A 5K run/walk originates out of Hopkins Park at 8 a.m. All runners are asked to be there early with registration beginning at 7 a.m.

Kids events will be in full swing all day starting with the Kids Bounce House at the former Bear Lake Bar parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and pony rides at the same location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be face painting at the village park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and kids activities from noon to 2 p.m. behind Richmond Drug Store and by the fire hall.

Another kids activity will be a 2 p.m. puppet show by Adventureland Puppets at the Keddie Norconk Library on Virginia Street.

Those wanting some exercise should take part in the Loop the Lake Bike Ride that starts north of Bear Lake on U.S. 31 North. Registration is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. and the actual ride will lead at 10 a.m.

Other big highlights from the day will be three Lumber Jack Shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Auto Value Parking Lot.

The famous Scottville Clown Band will be performing in a concert from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Blarney Castle Warehouse Parking Lot. That will give people time to find a good seat for the parade that begins at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s full events wrap up at dusk with the fireworks being shot off over the lake.