MANISTEE — Raise support for local youth programs by simply showing up at the Ford Drive hosted by Manistee Ford and the Manistee Armory Youth Project on July 9. The event runs from 4-8 p.m.

Test drive any Ford vehicle on display and Manistee Ford will donate funds per test drive to the Armory Youth Project. No purchase necessary, and no easier way to raise money for vital teen programs. Grab a friend and do not miss this chance to make a difference.