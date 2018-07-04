Nina & The Buffalo Riders bring Detroit music to the Art Park

THOMPSONVILLE — One of Detroit’s most steadily rising bands, Nina and The Buffalo Riders, will be performing at Michigan Legacy Art Park on July 13 for the Summer Sounds music series, presented by Mo and Linda White.

Led by Nina Ledesma’s commanding presence and powerhouse vocals, the band plays original music that weaves in and out of genres but maintains a familiar, soulful, classic rock feeling.

The band’s energetic, fun set and throwback feel has made them a mainstay on the festival circuit, and appeals equally to music lovers from across generations. This is the band’s first performance at Summer Sounds.

There is a cost for admission. Tickets and event details can be found on the Art Park website or by calling (231) 378-4963.

The 2018 Summer Sounds series at Michigan Legacy Art Park will also feature performances from The Bergamot, Sally Rogers & Claudia Schmidt, Jonathan Timm, Grupo Ayé, and the Nashon Holloway Band.

The forest setting of the Art Park amphitheater provides seating for up to 250 concert attendees, and is ADA accessible.

Concert begins at 7 p.m. Rides from the parking lot to the amphitheater are available for those with limited mobility beginning at 6:15 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring picnics, lawn chairs, or blankets. Art Park folding chairs will be available to rent or purchase. If raining, the concert will be held indoors at Crystal Mountain.