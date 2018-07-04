Paul Kellers At Sundown Quartet to play Shoreline Showcase

MANISTEE — Next for the Shoreline Showcase concert series, at 7 p.m. on July 10 the Paul Kellers At Sundown Quartet will perform.

World-class jazz bassist presents straight ahead jazz and swing with a fun and surprising presentation. Paul has toured with such artists as Diana Or all and guitarist Russell Malone.

Also featuring vocalist/clarinetist Sarah D’Angelo, whom Paul Keller describes as “the voice of my music.”

Concerts are held on Tuesday night’s from 7-9:15 p.m. at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo. Rain location is the First Street Beach House.

Concerts are free of charge, but donations are always welcomed to help keep wonderful music in Manistee.