Rock N’ Roll magic show set for July 9

ONEKAMA — Straight from Islamorada in the beautiful Florida Keys, award winning magician Michael Trixx will bring his “Rock N” Roll” magic show to the stage at 6 p.m. on July 9 at the Village of Onekama Park overlooking Portage Lake.

His show precedes the Concert in the Park that begins at 7 p.m. The magic show and concert are free to the public.

Trixx combines his two passions – magic and rock n’ roll music – into an unforgettable, high energy performance with live doves and parakeets that appear and vanish from thin air, levitations, confetti blizzards, fire magic and more.

Trixx has performed in the Florida Keys for 16 years and has done solo performances for everyone from Motley Crue and Slash to President Jimmy Carter and family. He has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and has received several local and regional magic awards.

“I can assure you that Michael Trixx’s show is unlike anything you’ve seen,” said Donna Ervin who has seen Trixx perform many times in the Keys. “Our kids love the show and having their picture taken with Michael and his performing birds. When we heard he was traveling to Grand Rapids for a magician’s conference, we urged him to travel the extra miles to entertain Northern Michigan.”

“We’re looking forward to bringing our show to our friends along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline,” said Trixx. “We’ll be visiting an area that we’ve never been that appears to have it’s own magical beauty. We always strive to provide that good time you’re looking for and hope your family, friends and kids will join us.”

Sponsors of the show include The Glenwood, Catanese Customs and Aaron Bennett, who practices general surgery at Munson Hospital’s Manistee location.