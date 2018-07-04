Traffic crash reported at Maple and First streets on Tuesday

MANISTEE — A multiple vehicle traffic crash was reported on the corner of Maple and First streets in Manistee, right in front of the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The City of Manistee Police department was at the scene directing traffic at the intersection, while vehicles were temporarily backed up on First and Maple streets. The roadway was completely cleared by 6:45-7 p.m., and traffic returned to normal.

At this time there’s no information available on injuries, or what caused the crash.