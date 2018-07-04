Home / News in Brief / Traffic crash reported at Maple and First streets on Tuesday

Traffic crash reported at Maple and First streets on Tuesday

A traffic crash was obstructing traffic on Maple and Spruce streets on Tuesday. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — A multiple vehicle traffic crash was reported on the corner of Maple and First streets in Manistee, right in front of the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The City of Manistee Police department was at the scene directing traffic at the intersection, while vehicles were temporarily backed up on First and Maple streets. The roadway was completely cleared by 6:45-7 p.m., and traffic returned to normal.

At this time there’s no information available on injuries, or what caused the crash.

Posted by Ashlyn Korienek

Ashlyn is the cops & courts and city reporter for the Manistee News Advocate. You can reach her at (231) 398-3109 or akorienek@pioneergroup.com

