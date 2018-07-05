Betsie Valley library to host Star Party

THOMPSONVILLE — The Betsie Valley District Library will host a Star Party, presented by the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society.

Bob Moler will present a Twilight Talk at 8:30 p.m. on July 20 at the Betsie Valley District Library on the exploration of Mars.

Moler will discuss the importance of the observation of Mars by amateur astronomers; review the satellites, landers and rovers of Mars and what they have found; the future of Mars exploration, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans of colonizing Mars; and the rover Opportunity’s discoveries on Mars.

If weather permits, the GTAS will be setting up their telescopes to view Jupiter and the moon from 9:30-11 p.m. If the weather becomes inclement, the telescope observation may be rescheduled.

The library located is at 14744 Thompson Ave. in Thompsonville. Fore more information, call (231) 378-2716.