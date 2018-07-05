Canon Peete to officiate at Holy Trinity Episcopal on July 15

MANISTEE — Canon Nan Peete will be officiating at the Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) — located at 410 Second St. in Manistee — at the 10 a.m. service on July 15. All are welcome.

Peete is a native of Chicago and most recently served as the priest in charge of two congregations in Washington D.C., Holy Communion and Church of Our Saviour. Since her 2005 retirement, Peete has been able to spend time at the family summer home in Idlewild, Mich., a place her grandmother built in 1918 and where she spent each summer until she married in 1960.

Prior to serving in Washington, Peete served as the Canon for Ministry in the Diocese of Southern Ohio. She also served on the staff at Trinity Church, Wall Street in New York City and in the Diocese(s) of Atlanta, Indianapolis and Los Angeles. In addition, she has served as a member of the board of trustees of General Theological Seminary, the Witness Magazine and the Episcopal Women’s Caucus. Her oral history is part of the Library of Congress, courtesy of the History Makers Project.

Peete was ordained a deacon in 1984 in Los Angeles and a priest in 1985. In 1988, she was the first ordained woman to address the world wide Anglican Bishops at the Lambeth Conference that meets every 10 years in Canterbury, England. Peete’s message to the Bishops focused on the value of ordained women’s voices and presence.

Peete has devoted her career to improving the life and aspirations of marginalized citizens. She has been an outspoken advocate for equity, justice and empowerment. She has served on the Inclusive and Justice Ministry at the National Council of Christian Churches. In 2017, she convened a conference of Women of Color, sponsored by the Episcopal Women’s History Project which gave women a chance to reflect on their experiences with rejection, discrimination and renewal.

Prior to her ordination in 1984, Nan worked for Coopers and Lybrand (now Price Waterhouse Coopers) as a management consultant. She received a bachelors degree in economics from Occidental College, a masters degree in Human Resource Management from Redlands University and her M.Div. from General Theological Seminary. She also has an honorary degree (DD) from Seabury Western Seminary.

A lifelong Episcopalian, Peete has two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild who she inundates with postcards and stories from her annual travels all over the world. Her lifelong commitment to Major League Baseball has her sitting in stadiums in a variety of cities to watch her favorite pastime while she tries, in vain, to catch a fly ball as a souvenir.