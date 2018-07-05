Jaycees to host inaugural Beach Bash on Saturday

MANISTEE — The dust has settled from the Forest Festival, but the celebration of summer continues in Manistee.

On Saturday night, the Manistee Jaycees will host a brand new event — the Jaycees Beach Bash — from 7-11 p.m. at Manistee’s First Street Beach.

“We wanted to bring something new, something a little bit different, to Manistee,” said Chelsea Miller, president of the Jaycees.

The Jaycees are encouraging attendees to sink their toes in the sand and enjoy music on the beach as the setting sun serves as the backdrop.

The event — which is open to those 21 and up — will feature live music from the popular local band, Clear Heels, followed by a traditional Polynesian dance and fire show by Aloha Chicago.

“Clear Heels will open and close the show, but we wanted to spice it up in between,” Miller said of Aloha Chicago’s unique performance. “We figured their fire show would be a perfect fit for the beach.”

Alcohol will be provided at the event by the Iron Fish Distillery of Thompsonville and North Channel Brewing of Manistee. Food will also be available for purchase from the First Street Beach house concessions as well as the popular Taco ‘Bout It food truck.

“We wanted to include these two new distributors in the area,” Miller said of Iron Fish and North Channel, “We reached out to them, and they were both on board with the idea, which we’re really excited about.”

Tickets to Saturday’s event may be purchased at the door for $20, which includes the first two drinks. Early bird tickets are still being sold this week, through Friday, for $18 at the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Ferrellgas, or by messaging the Manistee Jaycees’ Facebook page or contacting a Jaycees member directly.

Each year the Manistee Jaycees aim to raise funds for a cause or organization that positively impacts the community. Proceeds from the Beach Bash will benefit the Jaycees’ signature project for 2018, which is a joint effort to support the Roots on the River summer concert series and the local Blessings in a Backpack youth program.

The Jaycees Beach Bash is being sponsored by Fab-Lite, Water’s Edge Dentistry, Seng’s Marina, Ferrellgas, Brooks Roofing and Edward Jones-Jeff Reau.