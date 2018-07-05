Looking Back for July 6

20 YEARS AGO

Rotary scholarships

Manistee Rotary Club met on June 30 at the Portage Point Inn in Onekama. The first order of business was the introduction of the Rotary Scholarship and Life Leadership Camp winners: Matthew Bauman of Manistee Catholic Central High School, Jason Manke of Onekama High School, and Krista Lynn Sundbeck of Manistee High School.

40 YEARS AGO

“Coffee break” a big success

The “coffee break” sponsored by the Manistee Community Radio Watch over the Fourth of July was a huge success as hundreds of travelers stopped to get off the roads for a while. Jack Munson, spokesman for the group, said more than 350 cups of coffee were served along with six gallons of soft drinks. More than 30 radio watch members helped during the coffee break.

80 YEARS AGO

Order survey for sewage disposal plant

City commissioners at their regular meeting last night took preliminary action that may lead to the construction of a new sewer disposal plant here. The commissioners accepted a bid for a survey of the city’s needs and determination of costs of the project. The survey, to be made by the Grand Rapids firm of Williams & Works, will cost $400. The commissioners, in their action, followed the recommendations of a special WPA project committee. This group declared that the present sewer system is inadequate and suggested that the disposal plant survey be made.

Circus here July 18

Announcement has been made that the Lewis Bros. Circus will come to Manistee July 18. The mere news headline of the coming of the circus to any town presages the advent of the summer and autumn season and the Lewis Brothers big 3-ring circus and menagerie comes to this community but a tried and proven organization of real merit.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum