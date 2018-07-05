Manistee Writers’ Group looking for interested authors

MANISTEE — The Manistee Writers’ Group has partnered with the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) to hold the Manistee Book Expo 2018 next month.

The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, located at 101 Maple St. in Manistee.

Jane Kendall, one of the founding members of the writers’ group said the event is perfectly timed — the Sidewalk Sales will be held downtown the same weekend.

“(Our event) currently features nearly 20 local authors as well as local publishers and representatives of the popular National Writers Series,” she said. “But we want to fill up the beautiful venue we have at the Ramsdell, so we continue to look for more authors, publishers or anyone with an interest in books to participate with us.”

The event will be held in Hardy Hall because early registration of authors and publishers has been strong, said Xavier Verna, executive director of the RRCA.

“We have plenty of room to accommodate more participants and encourage authors to sign up quickly before we do exhaust our space,” he said.

To register, contact either John Wemlinger at jwemlinger46@gmail.com or Jane Kendall at thejanekendall@gmail.com for a Participant Registration Form. Complete the form and return it Wemlinger. There are two sizes of tables available for a cost. Proceeds from the exhibit tables all go to the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.