Senior Center’s Fourth of July party a success

Happy Saturday! I hope everyone enjoyed all of the festivities during the Manistee National Forest Festival. This is always such a fun week, and there is never a shortage of fun things to do.

My family really loved the parade and all of the people we got to see and visit with this year. I also got my yearly corndog and lemonade at First Street Beach. This is something that I always look forward to during the Fourth of July. I remember growing up, I always new the Fourth was here when I saw the lady with the caramel corn wagon downtown. After she stopped coming to Manistee, it took me a long time to get over that. It was just something that always meant something to me and I wondered why she stopped coming to Manistee.

We had a great Kick Off to the Fourth of July party in Stronach. I told you it was fun and we had a huge crowd, but I didn’t tell you we had over 300 people come to our party. This was the biggest group we have ever had for a party. I think the party could have gone a couple of more hours. People danced right up until the end and it was a wonderful time.

I need to thank so many people for everything they did to get this party going. First of all, to all of the people who attended the party, without you none of this would happen. Thank you to our wonderful volunteers who help out: Rosie, Marlene, Maureen, Velma, Cathy and Dawn. Thank you to Stronach for allowing us to have the party in your beautiful township hall and to Joni for coordinating all of the craziness. To Jerry Zupin and his crew for the delicious food and all of their smiling faces. To Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band for such great music, everyone enjoyed the fun. Thank you to the supportive Manistee businesses for the wonderful, generous donations: Meijer, Little River Casino Resort, Manistee National, Watsons, Sports Ink, Rosie’s, Manistee News Advocate, the Moose Club and to the MCCOA Photography group. A special thank you to Mike Cnudde for the beautiful centerpieces for all of our tables, they really brightened up the event. To Jerre Stephens for the beautiful quilt: you always go above and beyond what is expected. And to Dawn McLamb for the beautiful crocheted blanket. I am always so pleased to be from such a wonderful community. The people in Manistee County are some of the best ever.

We have started working on a Harvest Dance in October. I hope you will be able to come and enjoy some fun at this party. Keep your ears and eyes open for information on this one. We also have a fun trip in October to see the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers. I already had people signing up on Monday. This will be a Sunday afternoon game, and we will be taking a chartered bus. Everyone is welcome on this trip. I am curious how many will be in Blue and Silver or Green and Gold. Let’s fill this bus and have some fun. We do have another Mystery trip planned for Friday, July 27. So, if you have been thinking about coming along on one, get signed up soon, they fill up fast.

We have our Senior Potluck on Sunday. Stop in! All you need to do is bring a dish to pass and enjoy some delicious food, great friends and fellowship. It starts at 1 p.m., so come in for a great time. Monday, we have Police Talk at 12:30 p.m., we have a couple of very special guests who will be joining John. We will get to meet Deputy Gillispie and Beano the newest addition to the Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, we have Toe Tapping at 11 a.m., Attorney Services with Mike Herring at 10 and Beltone is coming in to check your hearing. Wednesday, we have the Foot Clinic so if you need your nails trimmed, give us a call and make an appointment. We also have our “Fun Bingo,” so come in and join everyone for a fun time. Thursday, we have Game Day that starts at 10 a.m. This has been really great; everyone is hooked on Bunco, so stop in if you want to learn something new.

I hope you have a great weekend and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center Food Bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Friday, July 20.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Aug. 6.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information, call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site.The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE INSTRUCTIONS

Linda Theisen will be offering computer/cell phone help at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Marilla meal site, after lunch.

Monday’s computer and cell phone help at the Senior Center will be by appointment only. Please call Linda at (231) 299-1552. She will make appointments.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 8: Senior Center Potluck

July 9: Police Talk (date changed)

July 10: Toe Tapping Tuesday

July 10: Attorney Services

July 11: Foot Clinic

July 12: Game Day

July 16: Essential Oils presentation, open to public

July 19: Eye Glass Clinic

July 19: Photography Group

July 20: Food Bank

July 27: Mystery Trip

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Sunday

. 1 p.m., Senior Potluck

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

. 10 a.m., STRUT/Tap Class

. 11 a.m., Social Hour

. Noon, Meal

. 12:30 p.m., Police Talk (date change)

. 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

. 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & Get Fit

. 10:30 a.m., Toe Tapping

. 10:30 a.m., Attorney Services (by appointment)

. 11 a.m., Social Hour

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

. 1 p.m., Beltone (by appointment)

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing It

. 10:30 a.m., Foot Clinic (by appointment)

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & Get Fit (Marina)

. 10 a.m., Game Day

. 11 a.m., Social Hour

. Noon, Meal

. 1 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (Marina)

Friday

· 11 a.m., Social Hour

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for seniors

MENU FOR WEEK of July 9-13

Monday: Country steak, mashed potatoes, roasted zucchini, peaches, roll

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, corn broccoli, fresh apple, roll

Wednesday: Meat lasagna, tossed salad, Italian vegetable, tropical fruit, garlic roll

Thursday: Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas, cantaloupe, roll

Friday: Veal Parmesan, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, pineapple chunks, roll

(Menu is subject to change)