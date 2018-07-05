Trinity of Onekama to host annual chicken BBQ

ONEKAMA — The SWAT (Sonshine Workers at Trinity) members of Trinity Lutheran Church of Onekama are inviting everyone to their annual chicken barbecue, to be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The dinner will feature chicken barbecued on the grill, German potato salad, cold potato salad, noodles, coleslaw, baked beans and strawberry sundaes for dessert.

Trinity is located on the top of the hill at 5471 Fairview St. in Onekama. The dinner is in the dining room, which is located in the lower level of the church. All are welcome.

For more information, call the church at (231) 889-4429 or Bev LeSarge at (231) 889-9696.