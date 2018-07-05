Two Republicans looking to unseat Stabenow

By TODD SPANGLER

Detroit Free Press

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part 1 of 2 in a series looking at the two Republican candidates running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

WASHINGTON — John Engler, Fred Upton, Kid Rock. When Donald Trump eked out a historic win in Michigan two years ago, Republicans figured it meant a big name — including, at different times, one of those three — might come forward to take on U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in 2018.

It didn’t happen. Instead, Republican voters in the Aug. 7 primary will pick as their nominee to try to deny Stabenow a fourth term one of a pair of relative unknowns: John James, a 37-year-old former Army pilot and business executive from Farmington Hills, and Sandy Pensler, a 61-year-old investor, business owner and economist who lives in Grosse Pointe.

The differences are more than generational: In his ads, James, who is African-American, touts not only his experience in his family’s warehousing and logistics business but his service record, attending West Point and flying Apache helicopters. Pensler focuses more on his more extensive record as what he calls “a conservative businessman” with a long record of big financial deals and owning manufacturers.

But even at a time when President Trump’s job approval ratings have sunk and remained low in Michigan and across the nation — according to pollster EPIC-MRA, 55 percent of Michiganders surveyed in June disapproved of his performance — James and Pensler have eagerly aligned themselves with the president, with James calling himself “a conservative outsider who supports the Trump agenda” and Pensler saying he believes the president “has been doing a terrific job.”

Politically speaking, that’s probably smart, since that same EPIC-MRA survey found that 79 percent of self-identified Republicans gave Trump positive performance reviews.

That could be a problem after the primary, however: Eighty-eight percent of Democrats have given Trump negative job reviews, as well as 55 percent of self-described independents. Most political handicappers believe that Stabenow is likely to retain the seat given that after winning a narrow victory over former U.S. Sen. Spencer Abraham, R-Mich., in 2000, she has beaten both of her Republicans opponents — Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard in 2006 and former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra in 2012 — by double digits.

“She doesn’t make mistakes, she doesn’t make unforced errors,” said Bill Ballenger, founder of the Ballenger Report, a political analysis website. “She’s very shrewd.”

The race could come down to style, backgrounds

Beyond their support for Trump, there are some differences between the Republican challengers, however. One is their style: While James comes across as more message-driven and scripted, sometimes repeating himself without further explanation, Pensler is more relaxed and expansive — as may befit a former Harvard and Yale economics instructor — allowing that he is more given to nuance than, say, Trump.

“(Trump) has an incredible talent for speaking simply and succinctly,” Pensler said. “The problem is that sometimes the nuances that take a lot longer to elaborate get left out. (But) I have said, I don’t always speak simply enough.”

Both James and Pensler have business in their backgrounds: James’ family has owned and operated James Group International in Detroit for 47 years. After eight years in the Army — and hundreds of hours of flying Apaches in Iraq — James returned and became the company’s president, increasing its revenues from $35 million to $137 million and creating about 100 additional jobs in the last six years.

Pensler has the more extensive legal and business record of the two, having clerked at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and working at financial giants Lehman Brothers, the Blackstone Group and Dillon, Read & Co. before launching his own capital investment firm, which bought and turned around failing companies, in the process rebuilding businesses and saving or creating jobs. He now owns Korex, which makes cleaning products and has plants in Wixom, Chicago and Toronto.

James on the attack against Pensler for months

While the two candidates have much in common in terms of stated policies, James, particularly, has been on the attack, even as Pensler has spent as much as $1 million or more on TV and cable ads introducing himself to voters.

James’ campaign has accused Pensler repeatedly of being soft on abortion restrictions and accusing him of being open to confirming “pro-choice judges” to the U.S. Supreme Court and other federal benches. Pensler acknowledged that in 1992, when he ran unsuccessfully for Congress, he was “pro-choice,” but that his opinion changed 20 years ago with the birth of his son and now he considers himself “pro-life.”

He said he doesn’t believe in a “litmus test” for judges and as a former law clerk believes it’s inappropriate for judicial candidates to take a position on a case that could later come before him or her. But he said that as a practical matter, he would confirm judges who interpret the law and Constitution as they were written and that, in his estimation, would make it “very hard to sustain” the Roe v. Wade decision that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. Instead, he said, it is a decision that should be left to the states.

Also of note: Pensler says that although he’s anti-abortion, he supports exceptions for women who become pregnant through rape or incest, a position he said James doesn’t share. James’ campaign said he would grant an exception to abortion prohibitions when a mother’s life is in danger.

James made it clear he couldn’t support any judge who didn’t openly call for abortion to be outlawed except in almost all cases.

“I believe that everyone in the Senate should have to defend life,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to preserve and protect life.”