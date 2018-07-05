WSCC campus full of summer activities

MANISTEE — West Shore Community College is a place that features non-stop activities on campus all year.

There are some class offerings for WSCC students right now, but the age group of people on campus takes on a much different look in the summer months. A big part of that is due to some innovative enrichment classes for those much younger than the average college.

One of those programs currently taking place is the Black Rocket Digital Kids summer camps on campus. These unique camps are offered for children age 8 to 14 years and can give the students an introduction into some areas that could lead to a career down the road.

What is more important is they utilize skills in science technology, engineering, art and math areas that are focal points in most K-12 school systems. This program gives them the opportunity to push those skills to another level and challenge the students in their learning

Camp coordinator Cara Mitchell said students learn the basics of creating a video game, producing animated films and building engineering skills, among other fun activities.

“Last year the camps were a huge success, and students are excited about the skills they learn and the projects they make and get to keep,” said Mitchell. “Every program is powered by the camper’s imagination and is designed to bring their ideas to life in a fun, hands-on environment.”

Three sets of classes offered starting July 9, 16 and 23 on campus. The camps will meet Monday through Thursday three hour sessions with a morning class from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. There is a fee for the program and registration details can be found online at westshore.asapconnected.com

Another program that challenges young minds to their fullest potential is the WSCC College for Kids 2018. This popular program will be held from July 30 to Aug. 3, and it has traditionally been a big hit with kids from all over the district.

College for Kids is often taught by college professors and gives students in the 9-15 age group the opportunity to learn and have fun at the same time. WSCC Business and Opportunity Center director Crystal Young said the College for Kids program is one of the most popular the college offers for younger children.

“College for Kids exposes students to potential careers, expands their knowledge and provides hands-on learning under the guidance of experienced educators,” said Young.

What Young said the program does so well is give those younger children an opportunity to see what a college campus is like in a non-threatening environment where they are surrounded by their peers. The results are many students really shine under the programs and it inspires them to want to attend college.

“While they are learning, playing and developing friendships, they are getting a taste of the campus life,” said Young. “The young students are all over campus in college classrooms where they may attend classes someday, getting experience of how a college works through its technology and equipment.”

Young said students have the option of taking a morning and afternoon three-hour course or just one course in the morning or afternoon. Some of the classes they have scheduled are electronics, culinary arts, creating polymer clay, several art class selections, pond ecology, archery, build a business, American sign language, introduction to philosophy and many more.

There is a fee for the program, but some scholarships are available by contacting Cara Mitchell at (231) 843-5825 or by email at cemitchell@westshore.edu. Registration begins July 16 and early registration is encouraged as classes are limited to 15 students. More information about the program is also online at westshore.edu.

Want the opportunity to get covered in mud as you cover a 5K boot camp style course and help raise money for a good cause in the process?

Then the place to be starting at 10 a.m. on July 21 is the West Shore Community College campus for the Muddy Fox Trot. Registration fees from the run go to benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund and organizers guarantee the course will challenge the weekend warrior through the seasoned athlete.

They will be muddy trenches, muddy hillsides, shallow water crossings, wooden walls and bales of hale scattered along the course for the runners to navigate.

Race organizer Mike Moore said it is all done in fun.

“It’s an entire day of family fun as participants slip, slide and slosh their way to victory while raising scholarship money for many deserving students,” said Moore.

All participates receive a complimentary lunch and food concession will be available to spectators. Registration details can be found at westshore.asapconnected.com or on Facebook.

WSCC students can run the course for free with a valid student identification. Children under the age of 16 do not have a registration fee.

All T-shirts are free for pre-registered participants and a size can be selected online.