FiveCAP offers property tax assistance for low-income homeowners

MANISTEE COUNTY — FiveCAP, Inc. is offering one-time only property tax help to low-income seniors and families in Manistee County.

“Delinquent taxes disqualify too many low-income senior and family homeowners from receiving housing assistance in the form of loans and grants,” said Mary Trucks, executive director of FiveCAP, Inc.

The objectives of this program are to: prevent homelessness, eliminate barriers to weatherization and other housing services, and protect assets.

To be eligible, the homeowner must have income that is at or below 125 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

The one-time help is available until Sept. 30. Eligible residents may apply at their local Manistee County FiveCAP office, located at 265 First St. in Manistee or contact Tara Treesh, Community Support, at (231) 723-8327.