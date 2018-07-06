James, Pensler races heats up

By Todd Spangler

Detroit Free Press

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part 2 of 2 in a series looking at the two Republican candidates running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

WASHINGTON — Republican voters will again head to the polls next month to choose a nominee to go up against U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

John James, a 37-year-old former Army pilot and business executive from Farmington Hills, and Sandy Pensler, a 61-year-old investor, business owner and economist who lives in Grosse Pointe, are the choices on the ballot on Aug. 7.

While the two men are very different, both have aligned themselves with President Donald Trump. The campaign between the two has heated up this week.

Battling over business matters

James’ campaign this week also noted that three companies owned by Pensler went bankrupt over the years and lost hundreds of workers — a claim Pensler didn’t dispute but noted that his business was to buy companies on the verge of failing and turn them around, a practice that often succeeded but sometimes didn’t. “Have all of them worked? No, but most of them have,” he said.

Pensler also said that background is what separates him from James.

“The big distinction (between us) is confidence and experience,” Pensler said. “I’ve restructured and advised financially on some of the largest companies in the world. … I started my own business. … I understand economics.”

Pensler said that James’ family company went bankrupt in 2000 — which isn’t exactly correct: a subsidiary, OJ Transport, did. James’ campaign noted that James was not running the company at the time — though it was in his family’s control — and that the restructuring “morphed the trucking business into a supply chain business that flourished.”

“All this happened while John James was serving his country at West Point. Meanwhile, Sandy Pensler was running businesses into the ground, laying employees off and outsourcing jobs,” said Tori Sachs, James’ campaign manager. But while acknowledging some deals didn’t work out, Pensler says he can defend his record as a turnaround specialist and job creator.

And another prominent Republican — Trump — has some bankruptcies in his business record, which came to light during his successful wins in Michigan and nationally in 2016.

James racks up endorsements

Both Republicans have made claims of rising in the polls but the only independent survey done recently — a survey of 400 likely voters by Target Insyght — showed a virtually tied race between them, well within the 5-percentage-point margin of error. The largest bloc of voters — 39 percent — declared themselves undecided.

The campaigns both closed the books on their second-quarter fundraising on Saturday but the full details won’t be known for some weeks. What is known is that, as of the end of the last fundraising quarter in March, Pensler had a clear lead of $5.1 million to James’ $2.2 million, though practically all of Pensler’s funds came in the form of a personal loan he made to his own campaign.

James’ campaign has made the case that he’s doing remarkably well considering their contention that Pensler has outspent them on TV and cable by a 10-1 margin — a claim Pensler’s camp said sounded unlikely but did not contradict specifically, not knowing the exact numbers.

And James has been racking up what may be key endorsements, including those from Michigan Right to Life, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and recording artist Kid Rock, who, for some months played a cat-and-mouse game himself as to whether he might run for the nomination. Pensler’s campaign said it has not been actively seeking endorsements.

That said, Republican political consultant Dennis Lennox says he believes Pensler is the one “running a Trumpist campaign,” with a populist “Michigan First” message. The question, he said, will be whether either will be able to attract national money after a divisive primary against a strong opponent.

A traditional line

Unsurprisingly, both candidates are in favor of lower taxes, smaller government and less regulation on business. Both believe that debts and deficits should be brought under control and appear ready to chastise Stabenow for her vote against tax reform last year that cut personal tax rates for Americans.

Both also argue that social safety net programs should be looked at, reformed and reduced in the pursuit of cutting government costs — while protecting Social Security for older Americans. “The question is,” said Pensler, “is it worth borrowing from our kids and grandkids (to fund these programs)? … If the answer is no, we shouldn’t do that.”

Neither voiced any concern that the tax reform is, in part, fueling a national debt that has risen to $21 trillion — or equal to three-quarters of the gross domestic product, the largest it has been since just after World War II — believing it will create growth in the years to come.

“This is an investment in business, an investment in the American economy,” said James. “That takes time. … That investment is going to take some patience.”

Trump playing ‘long game on trade’

But far from taking a traditional Republican view against higher tariffs, both candidates argue that Trump knows what he is doing by threatening large taxes on imported aluminum and steel, as well as autos and auto parts, not only from longtime competitors such as China but from allies such as Canada and Mexico, saying he is just trying to strike a stronger negotiating position.

“He (Trump) is a master negotiator,” James said. “You don’t lead with your final offer.”

It’s of note, however, that many American allies are set to impose tariffs of their own as a trade war brews and that no less a Michigan-centric concern than General Motors has warned against increased tariffs, saying they could lead to job losses at home and abroad and “negative consequences for our company and U.S. economic security.”

“Free trade requires certain reciprocal fair conditions,” said Pensler, arguing that many countries erect barriers that need to come down — an argument routinely put forward by Democrats. “We’ve been abused around the world by bad trade deals. I think what the president is trying to do is get the tariffs down through negotiation.”

Strong borders, but also compassion

Neither candidate was openly critical of the Trump administration on its decision to enforce family separations on undocumented immigrants entering the U.S. illegally, though each indicated it was regrettable.

“My heart goes out to the families that are in that situation,” James said. “This is devastating to behold.”

But he and Pensler both suggested there are legislative decisions that have been put off for years that must be made to both secure the border and decide how best to react to families coming across the Southern border illegally.

“Do I think that arresting people at the border is a bad policy? No,” said Pensler. And while he said that he prefers families be kept together, he also argues against policies that, by releasing families, could effectively create an incentive for illegal entries. “We need a solution here,” he added. “All the choices available have adverse consequences. He (Trump) was making the choice that had the least adverse consequences.”

James said the first job of Congress is to protect the borders and that Democrats, including Stabenow, have failed to do it.

“I’m a big process guy,” he said. “I believe we should follow the process. But if the process is broken, we should fix it.”