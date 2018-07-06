Looking Back for July 7

20 YEARS AGO

Stage set for block parties

The Forest Festival may over, but the beat goes on, as music returns to River Street in the form of the Friday Night Block Parties, beginning Friday. The block parties are a promotion of the Downtown Merchants Committee. Beginning July 17, Mark Vincent performs in the City Drug Store parking lot; July 24, The Ken Hawkins Polka/Variety Band will be in the City Drug Store parking lot; July 31, Lou Thunder will be in the Manistee Inn parking lot. The block parties continue through the month of August.

40 YEARS AGO

“Close Encounters” at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” starring Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with the box office opening at 6:45 p.m.

MHS reunion

The Manistee High School Class of 1958 will have their 20th class reunion tomorrow night at the Knights of

Columbus Hall. Cocktails will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner at 7:30 p.m. Dancing will begin at 9:30 p.m.

60 YEARS AGO

Squarenader Dance

The regular dance of the Squarenaders dance club will be held on July 12th, at the high school gym. All members are urged to attend, and all western style square dancers are invited. Spectators are welcome. Dancers are reminded to bring two sandwiches for the lunch period.

80 YEARS AGO

Check farm compliance

Farm reporters, under supervision of the county agricultural conservation committee, have begun a check of Manistee County farms to determine the extent of cooperation with provisions of the 1938 Agricultural Conservation program. These reporters will visit farms in the area to find out whether any person interested in all, or a share, of the crops or soil-building practices performed on the farm.

See “Stan”

“Stan,” a talking picture of life in a middle west community, will be shown free of charge to all in Manistee at Rietz Park on July 13, at 8 p.m. There will also be a Walt Disney comic in Technicolor. Standard Oil dealers here are sponsoring the show and promise plenty of fun.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum