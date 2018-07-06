Officials warn public of fire weather danger this weekend

MANISTEE COUNTY — While some are still celebrating the holiday this weekend, officials are warning the public to be safe as northern Michigan is currently experiencing conditions susceptible to fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a “red flag” fire weather warning on Friday, which started at 8 a.m. and was said to last until at least the end of the day around 8 p.m., for most of the northern Lower Peninsula.

However, authorities with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say the warning could last all weekend, as dry conditions build. Warnings are issued when wind speeds, temperatures, humidity levels and fuel conditions combine, making for perfect wildfire conditions.

“As Independence Day holiday celebrations continue throughout the coming weekend, the public is encouraged to put fire safety first,” stated the DNR, in a press release on Friday. “Fire weather danger is expected to be particularly high Saturday and Sunday, with increased wind speeds and low humidity in the forecast.”

Burn permits are restricted until conditions allow for safety.

On Friday, Heath Darling, Manistee Fire Department deputy chief, said Manistee County had a “no open burning” restriction in any area, which was posted on the DNR website. He said residents should check updates regularly, especially this weekend with the DNR’s predictions.

Darling said anyone taking on recreational burning should be cautious, and residents should not open burn when the fire danger rating is at a high level and warnings are issued.

“Certainly they need to take caution, now that the humidity levels are down the conditions are extra dry,” he said. “It does not restrict people from having recreational fires, but they should take extra caution. Typically, when there is a fire warning it’s no open burning permitted at all.”

In parts of northern Michigan, the DNR stated that very little rainfall has caused dry vegetation. During these conditions, if a fire were to go outside a contained area it could spread within no time at all.

Residents should also take caution with fireworks, and even sparklers.

“It doesn’t take much to start a wildfire,” said DNR fire prevention specialist Paul Rogers. “Hot embers buried in ashes can flame up days after a campfire has been put ‘out.’ Even small fireworks like sparklers are hot enough to spark a fire if they’re not disposed of properly.”

As most wildfires are caused by people, the DNR said those burning recreational fires this weekend, and at any time, should adhere to the following safety tips:

• Make sure any fire is small and manageable, which means no larger than 3 feet high and 3 feet wide;

• Keep the fire in a contained ring or on mineral soil;

• Always have a shovel, metal bucket and water source nearby;

• When done burning, douse the fire thoroughly with water, stir the ashes and douse it again. Repeat until cool;

• The fire should be at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or debris. No branches should hang overhead; and

• If you plan to burn yard debris, check burn permits in your area. Residents can check for updates on burn permits at www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/.

“As of July 2, the DNR so far this year has responded to 213 wildfires on 1,049 acres,” Rogers said. “Nearly half of those were caused by debris burning, campfires and fireworks.”

To prevent wildfires or any type of uncontrolled fire, Darling recommended that people in the area should not only follow the warnings, but make sure recreational fires are manageable and not in wooded areas or anywhere it could rapidly spread.

“They simply should heed those warnings and not burn at all, in those areas,” Darling said. “Information can be found any day of the week, any time of the year on the DNR’s website on burn permits.”

To find out more on the DNR’s wildfire program, daily fire danger ratings and other details, visit michigan.gov/firemanagement.