VICTORIA GUTOWSKI: Urges vote for Matt Morgan for U.S. representative

TO THE EDITOR:

I urge Democrats to vote for Matt Morgan for U.S. representative from the 1st Congressional District in the Aug. 7 Primary Election.

Matt, if elected, will make government work for the citizens of our community, not the other way around. Matt Morgan lives in Traverse City and is the only Democrat running for the seat to replace Louisianian, Jack Bergman.

Due to a technicality, Matt has been kept off of the primary ballot. To vote for him, you have to write his name in, and fill in the little bubble next to the blank line where his name goes.

Victoria Gutowski

Traverse City