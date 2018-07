MANISTEE COUNTY — Those who want to enjoy a night out at the Little River Casino Resort now can grab a ride at the shuttle stop in downtown Manistee.

The hourly shuttle stop runs Fridays and Saturdays 45 minutes after the hour, every hour between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. It stops in the parking lot on Memorial Drive, right across the street from the North Channel Brewery.

The shuttle ride is free, but tips are encouraged. A sign marks the shuttle stop location.