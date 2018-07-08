Historic District Commission to consider improvements for downtown building

MANISTEE — The Manistee City Historic District Commission will consider a certificate appropriateness for facade improvements of a building located in the downtown area on Thursday.

A request was received from Ed Kriskywicz and Tamara DePonio for facade renovations at 100 Washington St., which currently is vacant.

In the request improvements include all windows to be replaced, all exterior doors and overhead doors to be replaced, and finally, all existing glaze block to be removed and replaced, with sills and exterior lights.

Kriskywicz, who works with Construction Design Inc., stated in a memo to the commission that he and DePonio purchased the building, which was in rough shape, for $62,500 with many renovations to be made to bring the property back up to use.

They bought the building in May 2017.

“We inherited roof leaks, water was getting into the cores of the block; freezing, creating the block wall to shift, windows broken, no heat, no water service, no electrical service…,” he stated. “With no true direction or idea what we plan to do with the building, (the purchase) was solely based on its need to be renovated.”

Currently, there is no final decision on what the building will be renovated into, but the process will begin if approved by the commission.

“We’ve been brainstorming to define a use,” stated Kriskywicz.

The plan, according to the application, is for the exterior improvements to begin, then to come up with a use when starting the interior. The entire exterior has many proposed improvements in order, he stated, and materials will need to be scraped.

“We have applied for an exterior facade grant,” he stated in the memo. “If obtained it will help considerably.”

The building was built in 1953, which originally housed an automotive dealership and service center called Bassarab Oldsmobile. It was taken over by a different dealership, at some point, and was used as a vocational auto-shop for a local high school for many years.

With deep roots in the community and its close proximity to the downtown area, the renovations aim to bring another vacant building up to use, if approved by the city and commission.

The final cost for the proposed exterior improvements could edge upward toward $160,000, and with the interior renovation, the project could cost up to $325,000.

Interior renovations could include the following improvements: removal of asbestos and ground contamination, mechanical and HVAC work, plumbing, electrical and interior finishes, among many other details.

If approved on Thursday, the project will move forward to its next steps. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.