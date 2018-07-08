Manistee man wins second place in chess tournament

FLINT — Ruben Ramon, of Manistee, took second place in the Michigan Senior Championships held on June 23 and 24 in Flint.

The Michigan Chess Association is the recognized state affiliate of the national organization, the U.S. Chess Federation. A nonprofit founded in 1931, the MCA sponsors and conducts all state championships tournaments for both children and adults. All its tournaments, except the senior and women’s tournaments, are open to everyone.

“Chess is not a toy, it’s a learning thing,” said Ramon. “I’m glad I was able to learn how to play and to teach others to play.”

He used to teach Chess at Kennedy Elementary.

Ramon placed first in the same tournament in 2008 and again in 2013, then took second place in 2015.