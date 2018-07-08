TIA-UI expands its hours of operation to better serve the public

GRAND RAPIDS — To provide added convenience and improved service, the Talent Investment Agency – Unemployment Insurance (TIA-UI) is extending hours for the toll-free customer service line and local offices.

Beginning July 9, the hours of operation for in-person assistance at Unemployment Insurance local offices in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Saginaw will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

All other local offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a complete list of offices across the state, visit the UI website at michigan.gov/uia. Click on Unemployment Insurance Local Offices.

The TIA-UI toll-free customer service line, (866) 500-0017, will also have extended hours of operation. Customers will now be able to call from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

“TIA is committed to providing customer-centric service for those residents who utilize unemployment insurance services,” said Wanda M. Stokes, director of the Talent Investment Agency. “Extending our service hours is just one of the many ways we are working ensure that customers are assisted effectively.”

Customers also have the option of sending inquiries seven days a week through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). MiWAM is TIA-UI’s system for managing unemployment accounts online.

TIA is the agency that combines Michigan Unemployment Insurance and Workforce Development, and is responsible for their activities.