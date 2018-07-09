100 Who Care to meet July 17, July 18

MANISTEE — 100 Women Who Care Manistee County and 100 Men Who Care Manistee will meet next week.

The women’s group will meet on July 17 and the men’s group will meet July 18, both at 5:30 p.m. at The Bungalow Inn in Manistee. Both organizations saw record giving at their second quarter meetings in April. With collections complete for both the men and the women’s care groups, combined, members gave nearly $10,000 during their one-hour April meetings.

“Both of our care groups have seen changes in membership this past year,” said co-founder Judy Crockett. “We have seen the passing of Dr. Jeff Westheimer, Nancy Lyon and most recently Mary Fischer. Several of our members are facing personal physical health challenges. And several members recently moved out of state.”

Both care groups are always looking to build their memberships. Anyone interested in learning more, or giving a meeting a try, is welcome to attend without making a commitment.

“We typically see an increase in numbers in attendance at our July meetings,” said Crockett. “We have visitors and part-time residents in town, and many of our members use this meeting to invite friends and guests who are in town enjoying our communities. We also typically will have one or more join us in July who participate in 100 WWC groups in other communities where they live. All are welcome to join us July 17.”

At each one-hour meeting, members hear from three agencies then vote on the agency they want to fund that quarter. The groups meet for one hour in January, April, July and October. Members know when they sign on that they will only be asked to attend four meetings per year, for one hour each, and to write a check for $100 to the selected agency at each meeting.

“No ticket sales, no bake sales, no fuss. Just effective, efficient short meetings that significantly fund deserving agencies in Manistee County,” said Crockett. “By attending a meeting, we all learn so much more about the dedication and caring going on within our local agencies. Every dollar raised stays in the county. Over $100,000 has been raised to date from 100 Who Care members in Manistee County.”

Meetings are open to everyone. Meetings are held at The Bungalow Inn from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information contact Judy Crockett at womensnetworkmanistee@gmail.com or contact Al Frye, Dick Albee or Jennie Marie Naffie.