Arcadia Marsh universal access trail project slated for fall

MANISTEE COUNTY — As one of the few remaining coastal marshes along Lake Michigan, the Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve can certainly be considered a treasure of Manistee County.

In an effort to further share this treasure, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (GTRLC) — the agency that owns and manages the marsh — is poised to provide improved access for people of all ages and abilities.

A universal access trail is slated to be installed this fall, allowing future visitors to easily traverse the 273 acres of rare Great Lakes coastal marsh and fully appreciate the natural beauty it has to offer.

“This trail has been sort of a community dream, going back years, to about 2012,” said Jennifer Jay, director of communications for GTRLC. “For us, protection of the marsh property and its restoration has always been a priority. And because of its improved health, due to our restoration efforts, the marsh is really an important community asset for birding and wildlife viewing in general.

“We believe providing universal access for people of all mobilities is important to the community.”

According to the GTRLC, the trail will be built along an old railroad grade so as not to disrupt the marsh’s ecosystem. To protect its soil and native plants, the trail will be constructed two feet above the ground level, which should also provide a better view for visitors.

The project calls for a flat, firm and level boardwalk-type trail to be constructed, allowing people with mobility issues — including the use of wheelchairs or walkers — to easily trek through the marsh. Returning visitors will notice substantial upgrade to the current trail, which — according to the GTRLC — has become susceptible to sogginess and messy conditions due to fluctuating water levels.

The trail will extend nearly three quarters of a mile, beginning at its existing parking lot and ending at a new lot near St. Pierre Road in Arcadia.

Aside from a clear path for hiking and bird/nature watching, the trail will include several bump-out areas with benches, three observation platforms and three fishing piers along Bowens Creek.

“It’s amazing how diverse the marsh is from the western end to the eastern end,” said Steve Lagerquist, land stewardship specialist for the GTRLC. “This boardwalk offers the opportunity to wander through the whole thing and witness the changes as it goes. …

“Because this is such a biologically unique area, we want to offer the experience to everyone,” he added. “For birders or even just your average folks who want to hike through it, there is always something new to discover and experience when you go there.”

The cost of the project is nearly $1.2 million, which is being funded predominately through private donations.

Manistee’s Swidorski Bros. Excavating LLC was awarded the contract for construction of the project. The local company was recenlty honored with an Award of Excellence in Construction by the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan for similar work on the universally accessible overlook trail at Arcadia Dunes, also a GTRLC project.

“They worked with us on that and did such a nice job — and are familiar with this type of project — so we wanted to go with them again,” Lagerquest said. “We had hoped to do a trail that was about half this project at first, but with the success we had with the Arcadia Dunes overlook trail — and the raving reviews we’ve received — we decided to go all in with this project and received the funding that matched our desires.

“I think this will be a fantastic opportunity for the public, with an educational component to it too.”

To minimize impact on the marsh’s wildlife, construction of the trail is slated to begin in late fall — after the nesting season — and is expected to be complete by the spring of 2019.

According to the GTRLC, Great Lakes coastal marshes are some of the most productive ecosystems in the world, but are rare and declining natural communities. It is estimated that nearly 80 percent of the original Great Lakes marshes have been destroyed over time.