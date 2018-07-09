MANISTEE — City of Manistee mayor Jim Smith has ordered the city flag to be flown at half staff on Thursday in honor of Thomas Batzer, of Manistee.

Batzer was a police officer for the City of Manistee for 30 years, retiring on July 3, 1996. He also was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam Era.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with a memorial service by the Manistee Elks Lodge, followed by a time of sharing and prayer, and concluding with Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council.