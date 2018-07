FREE SOIL — The Free Soil Meade Fire Department 12th Annual Pig Roast is slated for Sunday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Free Soil Community Center, located at 8480 N. Democrat St. in Free Soil.

Their is a cost for the meal; proceeds go toward purchasing fire station upgrades.

A car show, and arts and crafts fair will be held as well.