ISD interim superintendent meets with Onekama Board of Education

ONEKAMA — Manistee and Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District interim superintendent Dave Cox introduced himself to the Onekama Consolidated Board of Education on Monday evening.

Cox was named interim superintendent of the two ISDs in May after Jeff Jennette resigned from the dual superintendent position on April 17. His purpose at visiting the Onekama Board meeting on Monday was give them an opportunity to put a name with a face.

“My plan is to visit all the school boards as I have seven over in Wexford-Missaukee and four over here,” said Cox. “I am the former career tech director at Wexford-Missaukee ISD for the past 12 years and prior to that time I was the Mecosta-Osceola ISD for 10 years.”

Cox said he is the interim superintendent for now of the Manistee-Wexford Missaukee ISDs but has a goal to have that interim status removed in the future.

“If there is anything I can do to help you let me know as I am here to serve you,” said Cox. “I am excited and have some ideas with career tech and adult training as we have a grant that Manistee County is part of and I am working real hard to bring that grant here for adults who are either shy of their GED or high school diploma and underemployed.”

An update was also given on the building project taking place this summer on the Onekama Consolidated School building.

“Our last building committee update meeting was a week ago,” said Hughes. “We went through all the timelines, budgets and other things at that time and I would like to report that we are one time for most of the projects. Things are going along well. A lot of different moving parts right now, but we are very happy with our construction management who is keeping everyone moving in the right direction.”

Hughes said there was one mix-up in that a ventilator for the heating and cooling system was sent incorrectly, but they are hoping to get that corrected soon.

“Overall things are going real well,” said Hughes. “The heated sidewalk on the steps is also coming together real well.”

Monday’s meeting was also the semiannual board organization meeting. At that meeting board members must approve several items that are used in general business throughout the year.

Unanimous approval was given to name the Thrun Law Firm P.C. of Lansing as the district’s attorney for the 2018-19 school year. The board pays an annual retainer fee of $2,200 for those services.

Also selected to serve as the labor Relations Consultant for the Onekama Consolidated Schools was the Michigan Association of School Boards. The MASB has filled that role for many years.

Board members also took action to name West Shore Bank as the designated depository for the district for the upcoming year. West Shore Bank also provided those services last year.

Board members also agreed that during the upcoming year they will continue liquid asset accounts for the general fund, trust and agency fund, hot lunch fund, building and site fund, and Leaps and Bounds daycare account.

Deposit accounts will also continue for the general fund, trust and agency fund, sinking fund, building and site fund, 2004 Debt fund, athletic fund, 2007 debt fund, 2008 debt fund and 2017 debt fund.

Approval was also given to name superintendent office secretary Mary Bergren as designated board agent for the upcoming year. This position is for the purpose of issuing and posting notices of all meetings of the board of education pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Open Meetings Act.

If for some reason Bergren is unable to perform that task, approval was given to Becky Milarch as the first alternate and Ann Swanson as the second alternate.

Each year the school district joins numerous organizations that provide information and sometimes support.

Approval was given to retain the memberships in the Michigan Association of Schools Boards (MASB), the MASB Legal Trust Fund, Legislative Relations Network and the Northern Michigan Schools Legislative Consortium. Approval was also given by the board for the district to have memberships in the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, the Portage Lake Association and the School Eduity Caucus.

Board members were also informed by Hughes that the Northern Michigan Legislative Dinner would take place on Aug. 2 and to let Bergren know if they planned on attending it.

A closed session was also held by the board with the purpose of discussing contract negotiations.