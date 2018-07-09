Looking Back for July 10

20 YEARS AGO

Festival draws record crowds

According to the Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Forest Festival drew large crowds and boasted record-breaking attendance at several events. Howard Vaas, who chaired Aquapalooza ‘98 for the Manistee Jaycees, said 1,500 people attended the four-band concert at the entertainment tent. The attendance was 150 more than last year.

40 YEARS AGO

Many vehicles entered

Approximately 20 vehicles were entered early Saturday morning on West Forest Drive in Bear Lake, sheriff’s deputies said today. There was reported to deputies $10,000 worth of negotiable bonds missing in the incident. As the officers at the scene were contacting people in the vicinity, the bonds were recovered. A neighbor found them in the middle of the road, deputies said.

Bear Lake Days a big success

Bear Lake Days this past weekend proved a success, with three-day festivities drawing large crowds. Saturday night’s street dance, for example, attracted many people. The dance was to music provided by Wooden Nickel. A beer tent was also set up nearby.

60 YEARS AGO

Dave Smith wins trophy

Although the “rains descended at the floods came” on July 4th and lowering skies prevailed on July 5th, many attended the Strawberry Festival in Copemish. The event brought numerous guests from away who had previously lived in this area. The trophy for the best crate of strawberries brought in by an area grower Saturday was won by Dave Smith of Copemish.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum