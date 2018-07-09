Magic and Music: Michael Trixx, Barefoot pack the park in Onekama

ONEKAMA — Magic and music filled the air Monday night at the Village of Onekama Park.

Award-winning magician Michael Trixx brought his “Rock N’ Roll” magic show from the Florida Keys to Northwest Michigan and didn’t disappoint. Trixx and his feathered friends wowed Monday’s massive crowd with tricks, levitation, confetti blizzards, fire magic and more.

Trixx has received several awards for his work in the world of magic, has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” and has performed for the likes of Motley Crue, Slash and President Jimmy Carter.

Monday’s magic show gave way to the band Barefoot, performing for Onekama’s popular Concerts in the Park summer concert series. Both shows were free to the public.