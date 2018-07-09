Men Dig Gardening and Art slated for July 12

ONEKAMA — When local artist Jamey Barnard describes his work he uses words like bright and loose.

“My pieces are the opposite of realistic,” Barnard explained. Using acrylic and oil paints, as well as Flash, a vinyl water-based product, his vibrant, colorful pieces range in size from tiny to massive.

Rarely framed in the traditional fashion, Barnard prefers to mount them on stretched canvas or simply unroll the very large pieces for hanging.

When asked what he finds satisfying about creating art, Barnard is quick to reply.

“No boundaries,” he said without hesitation. “It’s great to work in a style that people immediately identify as my own.”

A collection of his vivid pieces will be on display at the Canfield House, 4138 Portage Point Drive, during the Portage Lake Garden Club’s summer fundraiser, Men Dig Gardening and Art. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday with proceeds from the event going toward the restoration of the historic fountain in the Onekama Village Park.

In addition to Barnard’s art, this stop on the self-guided tour features Paul Mueller’s Gardens surrounding the Canfield House. The famous house was purchased by Paul and his wife Jane in 1997.

They did significant renovation on the now Century-old home before operating it as a bed and bBreakfast for many years. Walk goers will no doubt be entranced by the views of beautiful Portage Lake from the front of the massive house, as well as Mueller’s pond-centered garden space behind.

Mueller describes himself as an “eclectic” gardener — enjoying experimenting with different color palettes and new plants.

“It’s just fun to see what new ideas emerge. I rarely find gardening to be work — instead it’s an opportunity to create and that’s very satisfying,” he said.

Mick Story, down the road a couple of miles in the village of Onekama, couldn’t agree more.

“I taught science and coached track and field for Onekama High School for my entire professional career,” explained Story. “While I enjoyed my work, I now love the solitude of gardening. When you weed, for example, there is instant gratification — rarely the case working with students.”

When walk-goers step onto the Story property owned by Mick and his wife, Nancy, they are stepping into garden-space 29 years in the making.

“We have an enormous back yard that was nothing but sandy soil, weeds, and one tree when we moved here,” said Story.

Today this garden oasis contains mature maple and oak trees, a dozen perennial shade garden beds, and whimsical touches like the cross-country ski lined walkways and half-buried Sunfish — bearing homage to the Story’s love of these two sports.

Tickets are available in Onekama at MacBeth & Co., EZ Market, and the Yellow Dog Cafe as well as in Manistee at Goody’s Juice and Java. They may also be purchased on the day of the event at Farr Center where guests can also enjoy refreshments and shopping at the PLGC’s Members’ pop up Unique Boutique.

Manistee County Dial-A-Ride is dedicating one bus for transporting walk goers among the garden spots.

“Due to limited parking at some of the spots, we have devised a back and forth loop drive from the Farr Center to each of the six remote sites,” said Dial-A-Ride Operations Manager Denise Peters.

The free service will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the event.