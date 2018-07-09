WSCC board to meet at MAPS on July 16

MANISTEE — Communication is always a key to the success of any working relationship.

The connection between area school districts and West Shore Community College is something that benefits both entities. From the K-12 side it gives the opportunity for their students to take dual enrollment classes through the college to get a jump start on what comes after graduation.

It’s boosts the college’s enrollment numbers and gives possible future students the opportunity to view their campus and see what the life of a college student looks like.

The college also is the home for vocational education classes through the West Shore Educational Service District that which are utilized by students from Manistee Area Public, Manistee Catholic Central, CASMAN Academy and Onekama Consolidated Schools.

On July 16 the Manistee community and MAPS Board of Education will get the opportunity to see what a West Shore Community College Board of Trustees meeting looks like. At 6 p.m., the WSCC Board will meet in regular session at the Manistee Middle/High School Choir Room.

MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman issued the invitation to WSCC president Scott Ward to host one of their meetings and give the board a tour of the MAPS campus. They also are planning a dinner afterward between the two boards and school officials.

“They will be conducting their meeting that night and it is an opportunity for us to make that connection, so I am encouraging our board to come to the meeting,” said Stoneman. “I know they are anxious to meet them and speak with our board about our school.”

Stoneman said it will be a good opportunity for information exchange between the two boards.

“Maybe we can communicate to them some of the things we are looking for from them and what successes we have with them,” said Stoneman. “A great number of our kids are going down there and utilizing the college. The college is trying hard to help and service us.”

“A meeting like this is a really a great opportunity for us,” added MAPS Board of Education president Dr. Paul Antal.

The WSCC board traditionally meets off campus twice each year with one being in the spring and the other in the fall. Ward said this additional meeting off campus will not impact that normal schedule or regular committee meetings they hold prior to their board meeting.

“Ron contacted me and extended the invitation to the college to host a board of trustees meeting at Manistee High School,” said Ward. “I presented the invitation to our committees and stated that I thought we could make it work at the July meeting and not disrupt our current rotation with the other schools.”

Ward said all the committees felt that the college board should still honor the current cycle of off campus meetings in April and November.

“It’s always nice when we can go off campus to meet with the various district representatives,” said Ward.