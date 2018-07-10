Grand Valley announces spring graduation list

ALLENDALE — More than 3,000 Grand Valley State University students participated in commencement ceremonies on April 27 and April 28 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Area students receiving degrees at those ceremonies were:

Manistee: Lauren Borucki, BSN; Emily Hoffmeyer, BS; Courtney Mrozik, BS; Laura Quinting, BS; Elizabeth Schoedel, MSW; and

Onekama: Adrianna Lee, BSN.