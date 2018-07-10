Human skull found at former gas plant in Manistee

MANISTEE — Authorities are investigating reports of a human skull found on July 2 at the site of a former manufactured gas plant in Manistee.

Consumers Energy was working on an environmental remediation project at the former manufactured gas plant at 30 Jones St. in Manistee — which is near the Iron Works building — when a human skull was unearthed during work on site.

The former manufactured gas plant provided gas to Manistee from 1882 to 1949, but Consumers Energy purchased the plant in 1922. The plant was retired in 1945, and decommissioned in 1955. The former site structures have since been demolished.

Roger Morgenstern, senior public information director for Consumers Energy, said the crew immediately contacted the City of Manistee Police department upon finding the skull.

“Consumers Energy and its contractors are cooperating with law enforcement and regulatory officials investigating the discovery,” said Morgenstern. “Contractors working for Consumers Energy came across the skull while doing excavation work on the property.”

The investigation was turned over to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Morgenstern said Consumers Energy has a joint permit with the U.S Army Corps and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for remediation of environmental impacts at the site. The site is also located near the Manistee River.

Initially, the project was said to be done by October. For now, Morgenstern said the excavation work has been halted pending investigation results.

At this time, officials are unsure how far back the human skull dates and how it got to the site.