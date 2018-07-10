Looking Back for July 11

40 YEARS AGO

Assistant Principal named

The Manistee Public Schools Board of Education appointed an administrator to fill the newly-adopted position of assistant high school principal for one academic school year. Robert Riemersma of Holland was awarded the contract to begin administration duties in the fall.

Suspicious device found

Manistee County sheriff deputies reported this morning that an object which appeared to be a pipe bomb was discovered in a cottage near Onekama last Sunday about 6 p.m. The Holland Crime Laboratory, an extension of the State Police, was called to the scene to attempt to explode the device after it had been taken to an area near the Manistee County dog pound, deputies said. The ATF federal agency in Grand Rapids was also called in for identification and aide. After examining the pipe bomb, the Holland Crime Laboratory determined it “was not a bomb but looked like one,” the deputies said.

60 YEARS AGO

Crampton celebration

A potluck picnic honoring Wayne Crampton for his 31 years of service as County Agriculture Agent of Manistee County has been planned by farm organization leaders. It will be held at the Orchard Beach Shelter House starting at 1 p.m. July 13, rain or shine. All farm families and other friends of Mr. Crampton are invited to attend.

80 YEARS AGO

School vote light

Voting in the annual Board of Education election here today was light despite the fact that four men are candidates for the two vacancies on the board. Harold Hill, Walter Hollingsworth, Felix Miklas and Erwin Olsen are the candidates running for the two seats.

Bryan away

Fred C. and Dr. Kathryn Bryan, 111 Maple St., are leaving this evening to spend their vacation at a cottage on Glen Lake. They will be accompanied by their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. George P. Thom.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum